Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) CEO Buys $1,005,274.00 in Stock

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) CEO Jane T. Elfers purchased 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $1,005,274.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $815.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.73. Childrens Place Inc has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $116.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Childrens Place’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Childrens Place’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Childrens Place by 293.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 497,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,410,000 after buying an additional 370,870 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 98.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 433,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,320,000 after buying an additional 214,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 861.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 125,448 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 483.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 115,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Childrens Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,941,000.

PLCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $128.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.52.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

