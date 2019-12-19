Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Chairman Buys $576,900.00 in Stock

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.69 per share, with a total value of $576,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Childrens Place Inc has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $116.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.73. The company has a market cap of $815.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Childrens Place in the second quarter worth $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Childrens Place by 229.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Childrens Place during the second quarter valued at $80,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Childrens Place by 128.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Childrens Place by 15.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Childrens Place from $137.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Childrens Place to $106.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.52.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.