China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $104.51

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $104.51 and traded as high as $117.00. China Biologic Products shares last traded at $116.95, with a volume of 2,453 shares.

CBPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.78.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.52. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBPO. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,128,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,567,000 after buying an additional 137,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 950,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,818,000 after buying an additional 19,846 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,749,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,477,000. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Biologic Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBPO)

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

