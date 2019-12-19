CHINA NATL BLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Trading 1.2% Higher

CHINA NATL BLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBUMY)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, 638 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.41.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46.

About CHINA NATL BLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBUMY)

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the cement, lightweight building material, glass fiber, composite material, and engineering service businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others.

