Cindicator Market Capitalization Tops $11.87 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Ethfinex, ABCC and HitBTC. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $11.87 million and approximately $83,639.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00185492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.01181162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025503 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120435 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,850,406,590 tokens. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ABCC, Binance, Ethfinex, GOPAX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

