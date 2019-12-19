Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Receives $83.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.07.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Vining Sparks upgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.2% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 43.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 77.8% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 543,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,073,000 after buying an additional 237,925 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.3% in the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 617,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,217,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 31,355.7% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 109,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $77.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.88. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.