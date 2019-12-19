Clearstar (LON:CLSU) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Clearstar (LON:CLSU)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of CLSU opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 62.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 million and a P/E ratio of -10.70.

Clearstar Company Profile

ClearStar, Inc provides technology and services to the background check industry, supporting background screening companies, employers, and employees with their recruitment and employment application decisions and human capital management primarily in the United States. It provides employment intelligence to its clients through a suite of IT applications for day-to-day use in their business.

