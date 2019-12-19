Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,331 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 115,136 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 235.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,265.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 125.91%. The company had revenue of $555.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

