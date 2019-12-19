CLICKS GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of CLICKS GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) were up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.89 and last traded at $35.89, approximately 2,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 10,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10.

About CLICKS GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CLCGY)

Clicks Group Limited engages in the retail of health, beauty, and homeware products primarily in South Africa. It operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. The company operates a retail pharmacy chain with 459 in-store pharmacies, and health and beauty retail chains for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for CLICKS GRP LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLICKS GRP LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.