CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Increased to $252.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $245.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.69% from the stock’s previous close.

CME has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

NASDAQ CME opened at $200.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.35 and a 200-day moving average of $205.99. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.17.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

