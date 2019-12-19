Cognex (CGNX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX):

12/17/2019 – Cognex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/12/2019 – Cognex is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Cognex was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/3/2019 – Cognex was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/14/2019 – Cognex was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2019 – Cognex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/4/2019 – Cognex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

11/1/2019 – Cognex was given a new $47.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Cognex was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/29/2019 – Cognex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

10/28/2019 – Cognex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/24/2019 – Cognex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/22/2019 – Cognex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

CGNX opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $57.31.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

In related news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $4,118,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $5,049,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,202 shares of company stock worth $24,246,619 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Cognex by 288.9% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 25,593 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cognex by 6.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cognex by 2.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 223,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 29,063.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 68,009 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

