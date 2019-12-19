Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,500 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Commscope were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Commscope in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Commscope by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Commscope in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commscope in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000.

Get Commscope alerts:

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 153,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $2,192,747.25. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commscope in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Commscope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

COMM stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.