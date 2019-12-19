Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 49.8% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 318.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 52.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $242,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,298. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $43.93 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.51.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

