Comparing NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) & Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

NextEra Energy pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. NextEra Energy pays out 64.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clearway Energy pays out 173.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NextEra Energy has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Clearway Energy has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearway Energy has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextEra Energy and Clearway Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy 0 1 11 0 2.92 Clearway Energy 1 3 1 0 2.00

NextEra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $234.17, suggesting a potential downside of 2.55%. Clearway Energy has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential downside of 24.59%. Given NextEra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than Clearway Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextEra Energy and Clearway Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy $16.73 billion 7.02 $6.64 billion $7.70 31.21 Clearway Energy $1.05 billion 3.57 $52.00 million $0.46 42.28

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy. NextEra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearway Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy 16.92% 10.59% 3.72% Clearway Energy -7.11% -3.45% -0.85%

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Clearway Energy on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption. As of February 16, 2018, the company operated approximately 46,790 megawatts of net generating capacity. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 10 million people through approximately 5 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida with approximately 75,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines and approximately 620 substations. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,385 net MW thermal equivalents; and electric generation capacity of 133 net MWs. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

