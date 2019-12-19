Comparing Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) and F.N.B. (OTCMKTS:FNB)

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) and Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for F.N.B. and Pinnacle Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F.N.B. 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pinnacle Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

F.N.B. currently has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.85%. Given F.N.B.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than Pinnacle Bankshares.

Dividends

F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Pinnacle Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. F.N.B. pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares F.N.B. and Pinnacle Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F.N.B. $1.45 billion 2.87 $373.00 million $1.13 11.32 Pinnacle Bankshares $22.47 million 2.19 $4.16 million N/A N/A

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bankshares.

Volatility & Risk

F.N.B. has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Bankshares has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares F.N.B. and Pinnacle Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F.N.B. 25.55% 8.59% 1.17% Pinnacle Bankshares 20.46% 11.75% 1.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of F.N.B. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of F.N.B. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

F.N.B. beats Pinnacle Bankshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising fiduciary and brokerage, asset management, private banking, and insurance services, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 396 community banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Pinnacle Bankshares

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and savings and time deposits. It also provides residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, construction loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, letters of credit, real estate mortgages, and student loans, as well as overdraft protection. It also provides insurance, including property and casualty, life, and health, as well as investment and annuity products; merchant bankcard processing and cash management services; surety bonds; and check and credit cards, telephone banking, ATM, simplified employee pensions, and e-commerce and other services. The company offers its products and services through nine offices, including main office and Vista Branch in the Town of Altavista; the Airport, Timberlake, and Rustburg branches in Campbell County; Old Forest Road branch and Odd Fellows Road branch in the City of Lynchburg; Forest branch in Bedford County; and Amherst branch in the Town of Amherst. Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Altavista, Virginia.

