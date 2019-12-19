Comparing SBERBANK RUSSIA/S (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) & Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) and SBERBANK RUSSIA/S (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and SBERBANK RUSSIA/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Services $64.49 million 3.28 $18.03 million $5.09 11.79 SBERBANK RUSSIA/S $44.11 billion 2.01 $13.24 billion N/A N/A

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Financial Services.

Volatility & Risk

Citizens Financial Services has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBERBANK RUSSIA/S has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Citizens Financial Services and SBERBANK RUSSIA/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 SBERBANK RUSSIA/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and SBERBANK RUSSIA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Services 27.21% 13.04% 1.31% SBERBANK RUSSIA/S 28.54% 21.98% 2.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SBERBANK RUSSIA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Citizens Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. SBERBANK RUSSIA/S pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Citizens Financial Services pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S beats Citizens Financial Services on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. The company also provides professional trust administration, investment management services, estate planning and administration, custody of securities, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, it offers brokerage and financial planning services, as well as manages oil and gas matters related to the customers land; and mutual funds, annuities, and health and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 26 full-service banking branches in Potter, Tioga, Bradford, Clinton, Lebanon, Lancaster, Berks, Schuylkill, and Centre counties, Pennsylvania; and Allegany County, New York, as well as a limited branch office each in Union and Lancaster counties, Pennsylvania. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S Company Profile

Sberbank of Russia provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company accepts fixed-term, settlement, and online deposits; savings certificates; trace and metals accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include consumer, mortgage, corporate, contract, overdraft, investment, working capital, and business start-up loans; loans for refinancing of loans; loans with bills; trade, lease transaction, development project, and carbon finance; loans to constituent entities and municipal units of the Russia, defense industry companies, and agriculture industry; loans for financing of industrial projects; loans for buying cars, equipment, and real estate; loans for new projects; and interbank lending, guarantee, and loan refinance services. The company also offers debit, credit, social, and corporate cards; and life and health, bank card, endowment and investment life, car, and real estate insurance products; and pension plans. In addition, it provides payment, transfer, asset management, currency exchange, precious metals, remote banking, international business and currency control, cash collection, payroll, global market operation, investment banking, structured products, merchant banking, custody, special depositary, investment funds, cash management, clearing, and safe deposit box services. As of March 31, 2019, the company operated a network of 12 regional head offices, 77 branches, and 14,173 sub-branches. The company has operations in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Austria, Switzerland, and other countries of Central and Eastern Europe; and the United States, the United Kingdom, Cyprus, and internationally, as well as a branch office in India, and representative offices in Germany and China. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

