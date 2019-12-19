Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 49.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,118 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Computer Programs & Systems were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 15.0% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs & Systems stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $372.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.57. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $71,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

