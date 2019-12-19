Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMTL. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. Comtech Telecomm. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $848.03 million, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.83 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comtech Telecomm. news, VP Richard L. Burt sold 40,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $1,397,333.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,519.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

