Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.07-2.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.721-10.769 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.73 billion.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $31.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.71.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,939. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

