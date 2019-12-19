Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Senior Officer Sells C$636,500.00 in Stock

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 500 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,273.00, for a total transaction of C$636,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,188 shares in the company, valued at C$21,880,324.

Shares of CSU stock opened at C$1,235.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1,331.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,281.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Constellation Software Inc. has a 1-year low of C$814.32 and a 1-year high of C$1,440.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion and a PE ratio of 62.29.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$9.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$10.17 by C($0.58). The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 36.0600032 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSU. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Monday, November 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,350.00 to C$1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,450.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1,250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,420.00.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

