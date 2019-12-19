Cream (CRM) Price Tops $0.0007

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. Cream has a market capitalization of $32,304.00 and $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cream has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Cryptohub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00059346 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00064103 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00601744 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00243652 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00086615 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001875 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.