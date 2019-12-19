Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $4,887,000.00 in Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CRWD opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.79 million. Crowdstrike’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,939,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth $6,829,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth $80,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at $6,600,000. 32.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Crowdstrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Crowdstrike in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.01.

