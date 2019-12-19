Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives $177.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cummins from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group set a $162.00 target price on Cummins in a research note on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NYSE:CMI opened at $180.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 54.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 315,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,043,000 after purchasing an additional 111,320 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,218,000 after purchasing an additional 28,397 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

