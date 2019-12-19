Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Up 0.9%

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s share price was up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.31, approximately 14,247 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 673,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

In other Cyclerion Therapeutics news, insider Andreas Busch acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,491,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,079,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $430,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCN)

There is no company description available for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.