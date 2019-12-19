Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON DAL opened at GBX 460 ($6.05) on Thursday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 379.50 ($4.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 535 ($7.04). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 467.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 448.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75. The company has a market cap of $884.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43.

In related news, insider Elizabeth McMeikan bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £9,891 ($13,011.05).

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

