Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.40. Darden Restaurants also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.30-6.45 EPS.

DRI opened at $116.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.65. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $95.83 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $126.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.35.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $190,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at $808,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

