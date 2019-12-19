Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) Shares Gap Up to $1.40

Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.40. Depomed shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 129,703 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $55.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.26 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.20% of Depomed worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Depomed (NYSE:ASRT)

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

