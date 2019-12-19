Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.81% from the company’s previous close.

VIAC has been the topic of several other reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

