Deutsche Bank Increases National Grid (LON:NG) Price Target to GBX 980

National Grid (LON:NG) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 980 ($12.89) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on National Grid from GBX 892 ($11.73) to GBX 927 ($12.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) target price on National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.76) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on National Grid from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 1,010 ($13.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 950.92 ($12.51).

Shares of NG opened at GBX 953.40 ($12.54) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. National Grid has a 1-year low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 960 ($12.63). The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion and a PE ratio of 22.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 899.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 863.13.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

