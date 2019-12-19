Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) Shares Gap Up to $8.02

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.44, but opened at $8.02. Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 134,732 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GASL. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL)

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.

