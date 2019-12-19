Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.71. Dmc Global also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 3.50-3.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $669.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39. Dmc Global has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $76.68.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.63 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dmc Global will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Dmc Global from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dmc Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dmc Global from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Sidoti set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dmc Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dmc Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.