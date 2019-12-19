Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman Sells 17,406 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 17,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $1,146,359.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kevin J. Yeaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $2,025,000.00.

DLB stock opened at $68.65 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $70.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average is $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.55 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.07%.

DLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

