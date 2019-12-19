Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) PT Raised to $79.00

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DNKN. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of DNKN opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.42. Dunkin Brands Group has a one year low of $61.69 and a one year high of $84.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.75.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $1,154,896.02. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 253.3% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

