Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Major Shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc Sells 3,636,066 Shares

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Thoma Bravo, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 23,358,898 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $560,847,140.98.

NYSE:DT opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.16. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,266,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $1,120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $993,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $981,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

