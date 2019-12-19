e-Chat One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,871.00 (ECHT)

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. e-Chat has a market capitalization of $3,687.00 and approximately $9,871.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Chat token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and IDEX. During the last week, e-Chat has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

e-Chat Profile

e-Chat (ECHT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,161,060 tokens. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. e-Chat’s official website is echat.io.

Buying and Selling e-Chat

e-Chat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Chat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Chat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

