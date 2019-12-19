Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Deutsche Bank

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 406.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 411,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 324,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.