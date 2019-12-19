Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Director Sells $447,067.17 in Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $447,067.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Elastic NV has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $104.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a PE ratio of -35.46.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.51 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 43.22% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.