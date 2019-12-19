Elementis (LON:ELM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $149.30

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $149.30 and traded as high as $174.60. Elementis shares last traded at $169.60, with a volume of 933,623 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on ELM shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Elementis from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.57) target price on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 197 ($2.59).

The stock has a market capitalization of $996.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 149.52.

About Elementis (LON:ELM)

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

