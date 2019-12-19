Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Director Purchases $1,279,000.00 in Stock

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,940.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ET opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.50. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 20,211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,395,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,531,000 after buying an additional 62,088,474 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth about $653,846,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth about $191,326,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,488,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,957,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $787,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,311 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.