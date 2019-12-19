Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 32,302 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 20,211.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,395,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,531,000 after acquiring an additional 62,088,474 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,091,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $874,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,957,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $787,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,311 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $653,846,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,094,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $550,595,000 after purchasing an additional 677,637 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,969,224 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

