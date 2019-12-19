Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $520.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $520.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinix to $610.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.42.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $570.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Equinix has a 1-year low of $335.29 and a 1-year high of $609.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.69.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equinix will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.33, for a total transaction of $141,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,876.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total value of $111,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,289 shares of company stock worth $724,228 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

