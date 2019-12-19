Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSE:ERD) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 69750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 million and a PE ratio of -11.25.

About Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD)

Erdene Resource Development Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It has interests in four exploration licenses and a mining license in the Khundii Gold District located in Southwest Mongolia.

