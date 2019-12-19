Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Etsy to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.80 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Etsy has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $73.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $197.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.31 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $293,314.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $175,007.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,483.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,251 shares of company stock valued at $668,335. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 171.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 132.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

