Eugene W. Landy Sells 40,000 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Stock

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:MNR opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.22 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 15.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MNR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

