EventChain (EVC) Market Capitalization Achieves $72,488.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One EventChain token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. Over the last week, EventChain has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. EventChain has a total market cap of $72,488.00 and $3,788.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037841 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.74 or 0.06578706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00028455 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002587 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (EVC) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

