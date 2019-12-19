Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,081 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TJX opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $61.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $65.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

