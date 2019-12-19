Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 54.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 524,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,623,000 after buying an additional 184,479 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,363,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Argus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.53.

Zoetis stock opened at $126.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.90 and a fifty-two week high of $130.20.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

In related news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $787,540.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,315.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,528,411.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,040 shares of company stock valued at $15,584,733. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.