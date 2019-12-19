Evoke Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 187,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 289.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 136,333 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.24 million, a P/E ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.43 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CLNE shares. ValuEngine lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

