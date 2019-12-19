Evoke Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,733 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,637,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $90,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 921.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 579,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,253,000 after buying an additional 522,769 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,292,000 after buying an additional 237,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,554,000 after buying an additional 164,110 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $179.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $180.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.75.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

