Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $235,000 in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 19.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,359 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 91,119 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,783 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFM stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $7.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.